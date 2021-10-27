CCISD officials celebrate successes, discuss future during annual State of the District luncheon

CCISD Superintendent Roland Hernandez said students have returned to face-to-face instruction, but enrollment is down about 3,000 students since before the pandemic.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District has a lot to be proud of, according to district leaders during the annual State of The District Luncheon.

According to CCISD Superintendent Roland Hernandez, the event is a chance for the district to share how they plan to move forward in the future.

Veterans Memorial High School was named a Purple Heart campus, and Windsor Park Elementary School was ranked the second best elementary school in Texas.

During the luncheon, leaders also discussed the progress that's been made on the new Mary Carroll High School campus along with three additional elementary school campuses.

“These were projected to open in August 2024,” Hernandez said. "It is now our goal to welcome students in August 2023.”

Hernandez noted one of the biggest accomplishments is that students are finally in a face-to-face environment. However, he also noted that their enrollment numbers are still down by nearly 3,000 students compared to pre-pandemic numbers.

“The pandemic really put a lot of families into virtual learning, and I know for a fact a lot of families are just still not there yet,” Hernandez said.

According to CCISD spokesperson Leanne Libby-Winkler, the drop in student enrollment impacts the district's funding.

“When your enrollment is up you're going to get more funding,” Hernandez said. “And when your attendance is high you're going to get more funding. We make adjustments with enrollment which determines how many positions you hire or absorb through attrition.”

The District did not provide 3News with an exact number on how much the budget was impacted. However, Hernandez said that the district is starting to see more and more students returning each week.

