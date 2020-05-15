CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Friday, May 15, the Corpus Christi Independent School District announced that graduations will be held in June at Cabaniss Sports Complex.

Plans have not yet been finalized, but the district said they will be limiting guests and "safety precautions will be required."

Here is the districts graduation schedule:

6 p.m., Friday, June 5: Collegiate High School

8 p.m., Friday, June 5: Harold T. Branch Academy

6 p.m., Thursday, June 11: Foy H. Moody High School

8:30 p.m., Thursday, June 11: W.B. Ray High School

6 p.m., Friday, June 12: Mary Carroll High School

8:30 p.m., Friday, June 12: Richard King High School

10 a.m., Saturday, June 13: Solomon M. Coles High School

6 p.m., Saturday, June 13: Roy Miller High School

8:30 p.m., Saturday, June 13: Veterans Memorial High School

Graduation is going to look a lot different for high school seniors. According to the state of Texas, indoor graduation ceremonies will not be allowed because of COVID-19. This means the traditional graduations from CCISD, hosted at the American Bank Center, might not be happening.

