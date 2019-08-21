CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCISD students are now less than a week away from heading back to the classroom, but some report cards are already in.

Not for the students, but the campuses they attend.

Last week, TEA released school ratings across the state.

Overall, CCISD received a *B* which is a step up from the *C* they received last year.

TEA breaks down their ratings between student achievement, academic growth, and relative performance.

We talked with the principal at both Branch Academy and Collegiate High Schools and asked about how they continue to keep their score an *A*.

Dr. Tracie Rodriguez attributes the grade to the students willingness to learn, their partnership with Del Mar, and their small classroom size.

Rodriguez says something a lot of people don't know is that Collegiate and Branch Academy aren't gifted and talented campuses, but they host at-risk, economically disadvantaged, and all special groups of students just like other schools.

When it comes to top scores, Veterans Memorial High School also received an *A* rating, along with several elementary schools and the Early Childhood Development Center.

