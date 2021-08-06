x
CCISD announces a full return to in-person learning this upcoming school year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District announced it will be going back to normal next school year. That means classes will be held in-person.

School leaders announced that the district will be stopping remote learning indefinitely.

The reason? Administrators said it's because the 87th Texas legislature did not pass additional funding for virtual schooling.

In a release, the district said it'll continue to encourage vaccinations and self-screening for COVID-19 symptoms. 

A guide for safely re-opening to in-person classes next fall is being drafted by administrators. Stick with 3News as we follow this story. 

The 2021-2022 school year starts August 10.

