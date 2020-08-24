CCISD School Board votes to proceed with seeking a waiver from TEA to extend virtual instruction through October

This is part of the ongoing story of deciding whether students go back to school on September 8 in the Corpus Christi ISD.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD School Board members voted during a special meeting today to proceed with seeking a waiver from the Texas Education Agency to extend virtual instruction through October.

Right now, there is no face to face instruction. That is at least until Labor Day when students have the option to return to class in person, unless the TEA approves the districts request to keep students learning online at home through October.

Trustees also asked the TEA to allow the district to do a phased approach when it comes to letting students back into the classroom.

The first phase will begin September 8 and will bring students back at 25-percent capacity.

The second phase will increase student capacity to 50-percent starting October 5.