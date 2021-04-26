CCISD releases new school year calendar for 2021-2022

The district will continue offering year-round instruction with eight days of intercession for students.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The board of trustees with the Corpus Christi Independent School District approved the new calendar for next school year.

CCISD's new school year will begin August 10 and end June 1.

The district will continue offering year-round instruction with eight days of intercession for students.

According to the state, year-round districts offer instruction 11 out of the 12-months of a year. This new calendar meets that criteria.

A full calendar, including a legend, will be available and shared to parents and guardians at a later date.

Today, the Board of Trustees approved the 2021-2022 school calendar. View the calendar below. pic.twitter.com/TgyjsPiFiQ — CCISD (@CCISD) April 26, 2021

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.