CCISD trying to accommodate more students, possibly decreasing student spacing from 4 to 6 feet

Dr. Nancy Vera, the president of our Corpus Christi American Federation of Teachers Union was happy to hear about the Premont ISD quarantine plan. Premont has enforced stricter COVID policies to protect students and staff.

She shared with 3News an e-mail that was supposedly sent out by CCISD administration to principals. It’s talking about spacing out students in the future by possibly four feet in the classroom.

The district’s standard classroom procedures right now calls for students to sit six feet apart.

"We intercepted that memorandum and I immediately texted school board members and the superintendent and I said we will fight this adamantly full force if you go with less than six feet of social distancing and they were shocked that we knew, oh well," Dr. Nancy Vera said.



A CCISD spokesperson said the district is reviewing options as it plans for Phase Three of the back to school plan. We were also told that nothing has been finalized. The district did point out these CDC guidelines for schools, which advises that schools should be, “maintaining distance of at least six feet from other adults and from students when feasible.“

Full Statement from CCISD

In some areas, maintaining a distance of 6 feet may not be possible when higher numbers of students must be accommodated. In such instances, the CDC and other entities permit the reduced distance in schools when used in conjunction with face coverings and frequent hand washing.