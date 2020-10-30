CCISD students struggling with their grades receive help during intercession week

Last month several students in the district were failing by the end of the first grading period.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez spoke with 3News today and says now the district is now seeing about 44 percent of its students who have returned to campus for face-to-face instruction.



Also following back up on a report we brought you last month where several students within the district were failing by the end of just the first grading period.



Dr. Hernandez wasn't able to provide an exact number of how many students were still in that same position, but that the district's intercession week teachers stepped up to provide focused help for students struggling and that it did make a difference.



“During the intercession we did use that week to help students in giving them more support of getting things turned in what needed to be turned in,” said Dr. Hernandez. “It wasn't creating more work for them or the teacher it was about giving them work that they either had not submitted yet or completed and giving them that chance.”

Hernandez said that since that intercession week does not include contract days. Hernandez said the teachers who helped students during that time were provided extra duty pay.