CCISD Superintendent one of five finalists for the 2020 Superintendent of the Year Award

Dr. Roland Hernandez was recently named Region Two 2020 Superintendent of the Year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD announced that Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez is among five public school administrators from across Texas who were selected as state finalists for the annual Superintendent of the Year award.

“This honor truly reflects the collaborative nature of our district family,” Hernandez said. “All along, my goal has been to strengthen the bond between our school board, our staff and our families to achieve Corpus Christi ISD’s primary goal: providing a high-quality, public school education to every student. The progress we are making is extraordinary, and it is my honor to lead the effort.”

Criteria for candidates:

Strong leadership skills

Dedication to improving educational quality

Ability to build effective employee relations

Student performance

Commitment to public involvement in education.

The district said the state selection committee noted the humility with which Hernandez leads, whether guiding this district of 36,000 students through a series of recent crises, turning around 18 schools in just four years, or acknowledging that it takes the whole community to make the district a success.

More on Dr. Hernandez courtesy of CCISD:

Hernandez is an active advocate for public education, serving as the 2020-2021 president of the Texas School Alliance. Hernandez received his bachelor’s degree from Texas State University, his master’s degree from the University of Houston–Clear Lake, and his doctorate from The University of Texas at Austin.