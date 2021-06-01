New survey by CCISD inquires about the use of federal COVID relief dollars for the district

District leaders said it has applied to try and receive some of the $122 billion from the elementary and secondary school emergency federal relief fund.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District has sent out an online survey for parents and educators to fill out so that district officials can see how people want them to spend federal COVID relief dollars.



District leaders said it has applied to try and receive some of the $122 billion from the elementary and secondary school emergency federal relief fund. The money is to be used in relation to COVID-19 expenses and to help students who have fallen behind during COVID.

The short survey that has been emailed out to parents and educators asks those folks how they would like the district to spend those federal dollars.

Some of the options focus on low income students while others deal with purchasing more personal protective equipment, as well as upgrading Wi-Fi and technology.

"I think it’s clear that right now we have to be dealing with social concerns that teachers and parents have,' Dr. Nancy Vera, the president of the local teacher's union said. "We need social workers in the schools. I think that should be in every school.”



Dr. Vera feels that there are hundreds of students who need that help as they try to catch back up with other students who were better able to navigate school during the pandemic.

By the way, secondary school students are also supposed to have been sent out the survey.

