CCISD is trying to get some public feedback concerning the district's response to the coronavirus and its efforts to keep teachers and students busy with distance learning.

CCISD has partnered again with Hanover Research to conduct a short survey of students from grade 4 on up, plus parents and staff.

The anonymous survey will not share individual results.

If you would like to take part in the survey, which should only take about 10 minutes, it will be available until Friday, June 5.

