CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCISD administrators are hoping a survey that's being conducted online will help guide them on what the reopening of schools will look like.

The survey takes about five minutes to complete and there are all kinds of questions concerning how everyone feels about the schools reopening. You'll find questions about whether online learning should continue full-time or halftime. The district is also asking everyone if more tutoring or counselors are needed.

Meantime, another study shows that students may be facing a bigger challenge when it comes to math and reading skills because of the pandemic.

"They predicted that students are going to experience a learning loss of up to 30-percent in reading and 50-percent in math as a result of this pandemic crisis," Kimberley James, CCISD Chief of Staff said.

James said the survey will help them figure out what tools they can offer parents and students that will help make up for those losses. Also, we're told the survey needs to be completed by this coming Friday.

