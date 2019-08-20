CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bullying is an unfortunate reality in schools across the country, but the Corpus Christi Independent School District Police Department wants students to know that they are never alone and there are resources available.

"Bullying has existed at the school yard for a long time," CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke said.

It's a problem that affects each student differently.

"Nobody wants to be bullied, and so it will take its toll and some people handle stress differently," Warnke said.

Warnke said the CCISD is taking steps to make sure the classrooms remain a place of learning, free of bullies.

"We're going to put teams in place that will assess those students on an individual basis," Warnke said.

Teachers, administrators and officers will be working together in what's called "threat assessment teams." Their job will be to identify threatening behavior in students before an incident escalates.

"There's conflict between students and they feel the best way to handle that may be to pick on another student," said Orlando Salazar, Head of Student Services.

Another observation is what's called an imbalance of power.

"Imbalance of power can be something physical," Salazar said. "It can also be an intimidation of other students because of popularity."

Salazar said each situation is different, but the act of bullying has evolved from the classroom to social media.

"There's some anonymity to that where they feel like they can do that nobody is going to know who they are," Salazar said.

Despite that, Salazar wants students and parents to speak up when they notice something is wrong.

"We're here to support them," Salazar said. "We're here to help them."

Chief Warnke agrees. He said before students return to class, to remember the golden rule.

"If we live by that, I think life will be good for most people, and we just like to say make good choices and treat people the way you'd want to be treated," Warnke said.

