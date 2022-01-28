CCISD to offer maritime studies program for prospective students

The new Mary Carroll High School program will offer a comprehensive 4 year education to students who are accepted.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The new Mary Carroll High School will be opening a special program to prospective students. Those interested in maritime studies can apply for this comprehensive, four-year course starting Feb. 1st.

It's a program that takes advantage of our place in the Coastal Bend, giving students important life experience in industries that we rely on every day.

They'll learn literacy in maps and sailing charts, as well as how to navigate commercial shipping vessels.

That's right, with the program, students will get the chance to use top of the line computer simulators that are usually reserved for training pilots.

Courses will include Principles of Maritime Science, Introduction to Shipboard Engineering, and studies in Distribution and Logistics.

As long as you're a student at a CCISD high school, you can apply for the program. Those applications, as mentioned, will be opening next Tuesday, Feb. 1st.

