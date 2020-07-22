CCISD will pay bus drivers, attendants, safety monitors their guaranteed hours for the 2020-2021 school year

With the uncertainty of schools reopening for in-person learning, bus drivers are worried about their jobs.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the school year approaching and districts preparing to start remote learning, many bus drivers are wondering what's going to happen with their jobs.

The economic impact from the coronavirus has been a continuous struggle for many businesses across the Coastal Bend. With the uncertainty of schools reopening for in-person learning, bus drivers are worried about their jobs.

"In a way, it would be worth it for some of us because we have to make ends meet and get the bills paid, but at the same time we have to worry about getting sick because maybe one of the kids might have it," local bus driver Cecilia Zamora said.

Zamora said she had to find another job once the schools closed to help with her income. She said many other drivers have had to retire or leave the district as the pandemic continues.

Another bus driver who asked we keep them anonymous said during this time she's been able to receive unemployment, but she knows many other drivers who didn't are counting on returning to work.

We reached out to the Corpus Christi ISD for their input and received this statement:

"Corpus Christi ISD will pay our bus drivers, bus attendants and safety monitors their guaranteed 20 hours per week during the 2020 - 2021 school year. We value the essential service these employees will provide in delivering safe transportation when we are able to reopen our school buildings."

Bus drivers said the most concerning part of this is if they'll ever actually return.

