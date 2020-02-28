CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "Camping out with a good book" was the theme for CCISD's 2020 literacy night, encouraging campers or readers of all ages, to pick up a good book.

"I think anytime that we come together and we share experiences like this, it only builds the foundation of everything that's going on in our students and families life on a day-to-day basis" Veterans school librarian Dawn Groff said.

This is the 2nd annual literacy night hosted by Veterans Memorial. It's all about keeping parents part of the process, while also mixing literacy in with some fun.

Student Body President Conor Rice is one of the coordinators who says that this night is all about encouragement. "We're just encouraging literacy among all the kids that're coming in here. We want to also get the students and kids feeding into our schools comfortable with our campus" Rice said.

More than just reading, this was an opportunity for families to spend the night out together

"Our night isn't academic based. Our night is love of reading, love of literature, love of family, love of doing things together" Groff said.

.