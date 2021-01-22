CCISD's curbside meal service resumes Monday, Jan. 25

The meals are available Monday and Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a week of intercession in the Corpus Christi ISD, the district announced it will be resuming its curbside meal service for students beginning Monday, January 25.

The district said the meals are available to all students 18 years and younger who are attending school virtually. They do not have to be a CCISD student in order to receive a meal.

The only thing required is birth certificate, a school-issued letter, email, student ID number or student ID card to verify guardianship, the school announced.

The meals are available Monday and Wednesday at the locations listed below from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Locations

Mary Carroll High School, 5301 Weber Rd

Richard King High School, 5225 Gollihar Rd

Roy Miller High School, 1 Battlin’ Buc Blvd

Foy H. Moody High School, 1818 Trojan Dr

W.B. Ray High School, 1002 Texan Trail

Veterans Memorial High School, 3750 Cimarron Blvd

