CCISD's newest school, Cullen Place Elementary welcomes students for first day of school

Cullen Place will house students from Meadowbrook, Montclair and Woodlawn Elementary schools.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cullen Place Elementary School Principal Steve Barrera is excited to welcome hundreds of students to the highly anticipated campus.

"We've been planning and preparing for several weeks," Barrera said. "And there's no other feeling like the first day of school. We're absolutely ecstatic to start."

Cullen Place Elementary School is the combination of three older campuses: Meadowbrook, Montclair and Woodlawn Elementary Schools.

"Its never been done before, but we have combined the greatest staff, the greatest team," he said. "And we're just ready and excited to make this the best year ever."

Barrera thanked voters for approving the new campus that is expected to have around 900 students.

"We thank the community for believing in us, and trusting in the process. To make this possible for not only our students, but for the community, and for future generations to come as well."

Barrera reminded parents of Cullen Place Elementary School students to be patient this first week.

"We are learning our procedures and practicing those procedures," he said. "We've been practicing them and we're gonna be fully ready prepared for them. But if there's any feedback that they have for us, we welcome that."

Cullen Place Elementary School will be sharing updates across social media platforms.