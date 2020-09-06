CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3News is continuing to pay tribute to our local seniors. CCISD will soon be hosting another round of high school graduations at Cabaniss Field with seniors from King High School walking the stage on June 12.

When she can't find the right words to express how she's feeling, Alexya Skeen said sometimes music is the answer.

"I think that is really powerful," Skeen said. "I could be with someone who don't speak my language, and they can understand everything I'm saying through music."

For Skeen, her talent has always come easy, even as a kid; she's been fine-tuning her skills throughout the years. She said she has her parents and her teachers to thank.

"I started Orchestra in 6th grade, my instructor was Dr. Garcia," Skeen added. "His love for music was so amazing, and it pushed me to learn as many instruments as possible."

The King graduate said her time as a Mustang wouldn't be complete without the one course closest to her heart. She said it was her passion for music that helped her stay dedicated to her academics.

"It gives you a lot of discipline," Skeen said. "If you have two hours for practicing, I have to give myself time to work. If you don't have good grades you can't go to UIL."

She is not only graduating in the top 15-percent of her class, but she has earned permanent honor roll. She is also a proud member of the Spanish National Honor Society.

"I've been working, making good grades since kindergarten," Skeen said. "I've been wanting to go to college since kindergarten."

Looking towards her future, she is excited about the next chapter in her life. She has been accepted to the school of music at Texas A&M Kingsville and will be double majoring in Piano Performance and Music Education.

Her ultimate goal is to open her own studio and music store so she can pass down the lessons that she learned. Hard work and an accomplishment that is music to her ears.

