CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a unique and challenging year to be a high school senior and yet we heard about one graduating senior at West Oso who overcame an even bigger challenge.

Under the bright lights of Bear Stadium, the West Oso class of 2020 took the field. A special moment for Top 10 Graduate Jamia Morgan.

Family pride and a support system has always been there to push and motivate this bright young woman to never give up when it comes to her dreams even with life throws the unexpected.

"I would definitely credit my mom," Morgan said. "She never stopped working to provide for her kids. She worked her whole life. There was never a gap in her employment until she got sick."

Morgan's mother learned she had stage four colon cancer. She passed away in 2015.

"So many other people have their parents and I don't," Morgan said. "I don't like seeing people who disrespect their parents. One day they could be there and the next they are gone."

Her mother's death pushed her to reach even higher. Not only is Morgan graduating from high school with honors, but she is also graduating with an associate's degree from Del Mar College.

Watching her mom battle cancer is something that is now inspiring Morgan to help others by pursuing a future in the medical field.

She plans on attending Texas A&M University in College Station to study nursing.

If you know of a graduate who has an inspirational story that needs to be celebrated, contact Reporter Bill Churchwell at bchurchwell@kiiitv.com

Please include a summary of their story and contact information.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: