City of Alice to vote on two bond proposals for Alice ISD improvements

Election day is just a few weeks away. Voters will have a chance to approve both the propositions or just one of them.

ALICE, Texas — On Nov. 2, voters in Alice, Texas, will be asked to approve two bond propositions totaling $5.9 million.

Proposition A includes band hall improvements for Alice High School, along with improvements for the choir room and Bryce Auditorium as well as other school upgrades. The district also wants to purchase about a half-million dollars worth of instruments for students.

Meanwhile, Proposition B is proposed funding for new artificial turf for the football, baseball and softball fields.

"There will be a tax increase of .12 of a penny, so in an average home in this county, that's about 72-cents a year," said Dr. Carl Scarbrough, superintendent of the Alice Independent School District.

