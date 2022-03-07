City of Corpus Christi joins in on a national effort to expand opportunities for youth

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi will be joining a new peer-learning cohort led by the National League of Cities to help advance the city's efforts in reengaging opportunities for local youth.
Several groups will work with the city of Corpus Christi to develop a city-wide collaborative and strategic plan to address the needs of those between 16 and 24-years of age.
The list of partners includes Education to Employment Partners, Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend, the Corpus Christi ISD, as well as other South Texas school districts and youth service stakeholders.
Using models from other cities across the nation, the collaboration aims to compile data in order to re-open opportunities for youth. It aims to expand efforts to turn these opportunities into meaningful educational and career pathways towards success.
The project is just getting underway, so we'll keep you posted with more developments as they come.
