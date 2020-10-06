CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The state considered a year-round district as one that offers instruction 11 out of 12 months. CCISD's new school year will begin August 13 and end June 3, meeting that criteria.

CCISD also said the number of instructional days will remain the same. What is changing is the addition of intersession weeks which will give students more breaks.

Several years ago, the state transitioned from requiring a set number of days of instruction to requiring a set number of minutes at least 75,000 to 600 instructional minutes.

District leaders also said the number of employee contract days will remain the same.

