Class of 2020: Robstown Early College High School valedictorian, salutatorian

Two Robstown High School graduates are proving hard work pays off.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Even in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, two students remained focused on their futures. Their dedication to education has not only earned them a trip to college, but is also proving that anything is possible.

Meet Marta Leiva and Zoey Diaz. The graduates from Robstown Early College High School didn't mind donning a cap and gown one more time for this interview. They know a thing or two about hard work after claiming the top two spots in their class. Leiva as valedictorian and Diaz as salutatorian.

3News caught up with both students outside the very spot where they spent a lot of their time volunteering at the Keech Family Library.

Leiva decked out her graduation attire with flags from countries that represent her parents roots.

"It's very special to me, because its the flag of Salvador, my mom's homeland, and she's worked so hard," Leiva said. "I had to honor her in a way, thought it would be perfect to put her somewhere that would be visible when I walked the stage. The bottom of my cap represents the Honduras flag, where my dad is currently living."

For Leiva, family is everything. She said her parents were her biggest supporters who pushed her to do her very best even during this unique time.

"It taught me life is unexpected and things don't go as planned at times, but you have to make the best of it," Leiva said.

Leiva graduated with an outstanding GPA of 5.02 and an associates degree in Liberal Arts from Del Mar College. She also graduated with duel credits, which makes her the first in her family to earn a college degree.

"My family back in Honduras and Salvador, it brings the most happiness to my heart, doing something good for them, and helping them out," Leiva said.

Diaz also credits her friends and family for pushing her to succeed.

"They really pushed me to work hard, motivated me, especially my parents, my mom and dad would always tell me to make good grades and keep up with my work," Diaz said.

The graduates are now looking to their future as they both seek a career in Psychology. Leiva will be attending Texas A&M Corpus Christi, and Diaz is looking forward to going to Texas A&M Kingsville.

"Wherever you go, go with all of your heart," Diaz said. "I love that quote, that's how it should be."

"I feel accomplished to have honored my family," Leiva said.

