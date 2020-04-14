CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In response to the effects that the coronavirus outbreak has caused, 4 colleges in the Corpus Christi area will be receiving grant funding from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund that was authorized by the CARES Act last month.

At least half of each grant given out to the institutions must go towards financial aid grants to help cover expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the pandemic.

"In addition to allowing students to defer their federal student loan payments for six months, the CARES Act provides targeted funding to Texas institutions to help students continue their education," Texas Senator John Cornyn said.

Here's a breakdown of who gets what.

Coastal Bend College: $2.1M / Student Aid Portion: $1.6 M

Del Mar College: $3.8M / Student Aid Portion: $1.9 M

Texas A&M Corpus Christi: $10.1M / Student Aid Portion: $5M

Texas A&M Kingsville: $7M / Student Aid Portion: $3.5M

