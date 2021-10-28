Coastal Bend students pay respect to healthcare workers with kind gesture

Over 2,000 letters were written by students to Christus Spohn Hospital staff members to help uplift and encourage them.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students with the Corpus Christi Independent School District are thanking our Coastal Bend health care heroes for all they they do in the fight against COVID-19.

More than 2,000 letters will placed across the walls of Christus Spohn hospitals. The letters were written by students to hospital staff to uplift and encourage front line workers.

High school senior Roopa Bindingnavele was eager to show his support for the health care workers around the Coastal Bend.

"It shows we care and are recognizing all the hard work healthcare workers do in the hospitals because it doesn't go by unnoticed and we really appreciate it, and this is a way we can show our appreciation," Bindingnavele said.

Many students were happy to know that they're able to show their appreciation to those who care for the community.

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.