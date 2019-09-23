CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sometimes kids need a little extra help to be successful, both in school and in life. Communities in Schools meets with students and families to make sure nothing stands in the way of their success.

Sarah is a typical high school student. She makes plans to attend school events and keeps an eye on her grades.

"Yes, she helps me with. Like when I'm failing a class I'll come here, and she'll tell me my grades and what I need to work on," Sarah said.

Sarah has an advantage other kids in other districts might not have -- her CIS advisor, Jacqui Valdez. CIS is a national organization that has been helping kids like Sarah for more than 30 years.

"We're here to support the community and their campus so that there's no barrier, no obstacle for a student to get their education," Valdez said.

According to Valdez, having the entire family involved is essential.

"We can do home visits, help with food resources, agency resources for utility help," Valdez said.

Kids know that they can arrange for specific services like academic counseling, school supplies, and clothing.

"To give students confidence, like 'I'm going to be wearing something cool on the weekend,'" Valdez said.

Sometimes the kids stop in to chat, which makes a huge impact.

CIS will hold their fourth annual Forever Amigos event Thursday, Sept. 26, which will feature Diamond Rio. For information on Forever Amigos, call 361-696-4030.

