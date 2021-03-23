TAMU-CC's mascot 'Izzy' under scrutiny after several complain it's offensive to some cultures

A university spokesperson said the campus has reached out to the state of Hawaii Office of Hawaiian Affairs for feedback on their images and traditions.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi may be changing its mascot, "Izzy" the islander after receiving complaints it is offensive to some cultures.

A university spokesperson said the campus has reached out to the state of Hawaii Office of Hawaiian Affairs for feedback on their images and traditions. University officials learned that some of their islander images related to izzy are of concern.

The statement goes on to say that the university has assembled a taskforce to assess the feedback, saying it is a serious responsibility the university does not take lightly.

The fate off Izzy is still up in the air, but the university will continue to use the islander's trademark for their athletic teams.

Full statement from TAMU-CC:

Prior to the COVID 19 pandemic, the University began internal discussions regarding updates to the current mascot, Izzy. In furtherance of those discussions, the University conducted an official survey to gather feedback from students, faculty, staff, and alumni. Additionally, the University’s Faculty Senate proactively reached out to the State of Hawai’i’s Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) for feedback on our images and traditions. We learned from OHA that some of our Islander images specifically related to Izzy are of concern. Fortunately, many of our traditions, such as the lei and the shaka, are viewed as widely used in many areas beyond Hawai’i and not offensive when not combined with the characterization of Izzy.

A diverse taskforce of representatives from across campus is in the beginning stages of assessing all of this feedback. Although it is too early in the process to report findings, the committee has been charged with addressing the concerns of OHA and those raised in the survey, while working to preserve our unique history and better represent the distinctiveness of our region. The University will continue the use of the name “Islanders,” as this name was voted on and approved by students of the Island University. This name continues to bring together alumni from all chapters of the University’s history, while ensuring we are representative of the Coastal Bend community.

This is a serious responsibility that the University does not take lightly. It requires thoughtful and thorough conversations and planning as we move forward. Our hope remains that our timeline will allow us to connect the unveiling or “unmasking” our new mascot to the unique situation in which we find ourselves in light of masks and the COVID-19 pandemic.

