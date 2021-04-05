Windsor Park Elementary students compete among schools across the nation in computer science

The students were recognized and honored for their abilities to solve problems and compete.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Striving to excel is always top of mind for the students at Windsor Park Elementary. For a group of third, fourth and fifth graders, the hard work has paid off.

Windsor Park is the proud home of three sets of students who have just won a national competition in computer science.

These proud members of WP's computer science academic teams all earned the privilege to be members, and it wasn't easy.

Gary Henicke is the technology applications teacher there. He's in a unique role, since he's the only certified instructor at the elementary level.

Now, he makes it very clear, these kids aren't in some sort of computer club, they are part of an academic team they have tried out for to qualify.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.