San Diego ISD will continue contact tracing for students with COVID

The district has hired a substitute teacher to keep students who test positive for COVID on track with regular classes.

SAN DIEGO, Texas — The San Diego Independent School District began its school year on Monday. On the first day, the superintendent reported that a little over 90% of students showed up to class and no one tested positive for COVID.

The school district said that it is following the Texas Education Agency's guidelines on dealing with the virus.

Student temperatures are being checked and every student is given a bottle of hand sanitizer. There are also shields at the desks and air purifiers as well. Superintendent Dr. Rodrigo Pena also pointed out that the district will continue its contract tracing work it did last year.

"That worked very well for us last year and we’re going to continue working with the contact tracing this year to prevent the spreading of the COVID through the community," Pena said.