Corpus Christi area colleges to receive $1.4M in federal grants

The grant funding comes from the Student Support Services Program and it is anticipated that each grant will be sustained for a total of five years.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced that three colleges in the Corpus Christi area will receive a total of $1,393,713 in federal grants.

The Senator said grants will provide first generation and low income college students with financial assistance and academic support services to complete their post secondary educations.

The grant funding comes from the Student Support Services Program. It's anticipated that each grant will be sustained for a total of five years.

“As our students prepare to return to their studies, it is critical they are provided with the resources necessary to succeed and continue achieving academic milestones,” Senator Cornyn said.

Texas A&M Kingsville: $608,049

Texas A&M Corpus Christi: $523,776

Del Mar College: $261,888