Corpus Christi ISD releases draft 2022-2023 school calendar

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District has released a draft calendar for the 2022-2023 school year.

The calendar shows that the school year will begin on August 9 and end on May 31. This will allow for 174 regular instructional days for students.

There will be one intercession from Oct. 10 to Oct. 14.

Thanksgiving holiday break will be from Nov. 21- 25. Winter break will begin on Dec. 23 and students will return to class on Jan. 10.

This afternoon, the CCISD Board of trustees approved the following calendar for the 2022-2023 school year. Please note:... Posted by Corpus Christi Independent School District on Monday, March 28, 2022

This is only a draft of the calendar. The district said a final version of the calendar will be available soon.

