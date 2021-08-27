CCISD ranks 5th in the state for most reported COVID-19 cases

According to an article from the Texas Tribune, Texas school in 340 districts reported over 14,000 new COVID-19 cases from August 16 to August 22.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the state including in the Coastal Bend. Area schools are seeing those numbers increase.

According to the Texas Tribune, the Corpus Christi Independent School District has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 cases. Since school started, the district has reported 1,140 cases.



Other districts with the highest rates of cases include Midland, Humble, Conroe, and New Caney and according to the tribune, all the schools reported more than 10 new cases per 1,000 students based on January enrollment numbers.

The CCISD is the only district with a mask mandate out of the schools with high rates of cases. The district said the Texas Education Agency informed them a few weeks ago that the Texas Department of State Health Services is bringing back COVID-19 testing for districts.



"What that means is we are able to sign up for DSHS to send us our test kits,” said Jennifer Arismendi the Executive Director for Educational Support and Counseling Services. “We signed up a couple of weeks ago, ordered several thousands of them.”

In addition to ordering those testing kits, the district is continuing to practice safety precautions like the mask mandate, desk shields, hand sanitizer and social distancing.



The CCISD has also partnered with the City-County health district to bring vaccination clinics to their campuses.

"We have partnered with the city and county, working very closely with them to set up vaccination clinics all across our district so our middle school and high school campuses will be visited during the month of September,” said Arismendi.