Corpus Christi ISD high school expo gives middle schoolers a chance to plan their future

Students with the Carroll High School Audio/Visual class joined First Edition to show how they are preparing for a career in broadcasting.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Wednesday, middle school students in Corpus Christi ISD can head over to the High School Expo and get a jump on learning what career path they may be interested in studying.

Tuesday morning, students with the Audio/Visual class at Carroll High School joined First Edition to show the skills they have been learning throughout the year.

The High School Expo will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Carroll High School on 3203 Saratoga Blvd.

