Corpus Christi ISD welcomes students back to the classroom

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hallways and classrooms are no longer empty on campuses within the Corpus Christi Independent School District.

Students made their way back for the start of the school year on Tuesday.

Some students were wearing masks, others did not. However, the school district has various safety guidelines in place to keep students and staff safe this year.

“It’s such a great feeling this morning to have been part of it from early sunrise to now and to see the families coming up to the front door of the school and especially the students,” CCISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez said.

Students at Kolda Elementary were greeted by Hernandez as they made their way back to the classroom.

“It’s very exciting that we’re at this point," he said. "It’s been a tough challenge over all of the virtual learning and getting through last year."

Although there is no virtual learning and the Texas Education Agency's guidance isn’t the same as before, Hernandez said they’re picking up where they left off when it comes to safety measures.

“We kept in place all last year with the mask," he said. "We did the desk shields for all levels, elementary, middle and high school. We did all the social distancing. We staggered bells so people weren't all in the hallways at the same time and a lot of moving from one are to the other but not all at the same time.”

Hernandez said they don’t want to let their guard down.

“As we monitor the numbers, it just makes us ask ourselves what more we can do to continue to keep those safeguards up and making school a great place to be,” Hernandez said.

The district is looking forward to a safe and fun school year.

“If we do what we need to do and take care of business with following our protocols and encouraging everyone to get the vaccines and wear a mask then we’re going to be fine,” Hernandez said.

“We’re looking forward to a great 2021-2022 school year and whatever we can do to make that possible and a successful year that’s what we’re here for.”

