Corpus Christi ISD welcomes students back for new school year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Summer has come to an end for students in Corpus Christi ISD. Students woke up Tuesday to get ready for a new school year- some at a new campus completely.

Students at Carroll High School will spend their first full day in the new building today. The new building boasts bigger classrooms, spacious cafeterias, state-of-the-art libraries, science labs and computer labs. The new improvements were made possible by the 2018 Bond.

"Our hope, as parents, is to leave things better and greater than the generations previous, and this building exemplifies that. So many opportunities for learning, for growth, and for our students," said Robert Arredondo, principal of Carroll High School.

Safety and security is also on the top of everyone's minds. CCISD recently announced a new locked-door policy for all campuses, which states "all classrooms/instructional areas will be closed and locked during the instructional day."

“While we implemented an ‘if it can be locked, it should be locked’ procedure in 2013 following the Sandy Hook tragedy, it was important to take the extra step to formally include it in our policies,” said CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke.

"Everything we do is fire code savvy, so the doors are designed not to let bad guys in but in the event of an emergency, we can all get out."

The district also took action to upgrade its bully reporting system, which will now include an enhanced platform that can accept a wide range of safety-related inquiries, according to the statement.

