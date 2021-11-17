Honoring local veterans: Corpus Christi Museum of Science & History hosts Purple Heart event Saturday, Nov. 20th

Community Relations Manager Adrianna Armendarez announces the museum's status as a Purple Heart Entity, meaning recipients and family's can visit for free.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Museum of Science & History is proud to proclaim itself a Purple Heart Entity. All Purple Heart recipients and their families will receive free admission to the Museum moving forward.

Saturday, Nov. 20th, the museum will be hosting an event celebrating this undertaking. The proclamation begins at 3:00 p.m. and the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi, led by Mr. Ram Chavez, will perform during the event.

The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History welcomes all to attend this special ceremonial announcement that will take place on their Front Porch Stage.

The proclamation will follow the Coastal Bend Volunteer Connection's launch event, Volunteers Connect, that will take place that same day at the Museum, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

