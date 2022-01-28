Corpus Christi Parks & Rec offering SPARK Camp during school break

If you're looking for a way to keep your kids engaged during the break, SPARK Camp is a great opportunity for them to play, learn, and grow!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department offers its February 2022 SPARK Camp for youth ages 6-16 during school break. This camp provides a positive and engaging experience with fun activities where all the children can play, learn, and grow.

The SPARK Camp will operate from Monday through Friday, January 31–February 4, at the Lindale Recreation Center, 3133 Swantner Drive. Two sessions will be available to select from: a morning session from 7:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., and an afternoon session from 12:30 p.m.–5:30 p.m.

Kids will get to enjoy their break playing sports, games, and all kinds of outdoor activities. Not to mention arts and crafts, sciences projects, and presentations from loads of guest speakers!

It's an open campus program with general supervision. Morning and afternoon snacks are provided daily but campers have to bring their own lunches.

REGISTER ONLINE: Online registration is open now and will remain open until filled. It is provided on a first-come, first-served basis at https://register.ccparkandrec.com/.

All participating youth must be pre-registered before the week starts and signed in by an adult upon arrival each day. The registration fee is only $25 per child per session. No registration or payments will be accepted in person. Space is limited, so early registration is strongly encouraged!

For more information, visit www.ccparkandrec.com (click “Recreation Centers”) or call (361) 826-PLAY. Follow us on social media for updates.

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For assistance or to request a reasonable accommodation, please call (361) 826-3472 at least 48 hours in advance.

