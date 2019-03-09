CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation will offer a series of swim lessons for all levels and ages in the fall at the Corpus Christi Natatorium on 3202 Cabaniss Parkway.

Group swim sessions will take place from 6-8 p.m. Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday for $50 a person. Group sessions will be two classes per week for four weeks and are designed for ages 3-12.

Registration for group lessons closes the Thursday before each session starts.

Group swim sessions will be as followed:

Session 1: September 3–26 (No class on Labor Day, September 2. Makeup class on September 6)

Session 2: September 30–October 24

Session 3: October 28–November 21

Session 4: December 2–19 (6 classes only)

Private Sessions will take place from 6- 8 p.m. on Friday's for $100 a person. Registration for private lessons closes the Monday before each session starts.

The following are private session dates

Session 1: September 6, 13, 20, & 27

Session 2: October 4, 11, 18, & 25

Session 3: November 1, 8, 15, & 22

Session 4: December 6, 13, & 20 (3 classes only)

For more information on swim sessions, contact the Aquatics offices at 361-826-2322 or 361-826-1749.

