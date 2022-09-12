Del Mar College looks to cover cost of tuition for specialty students

The TRUE 22 Industrial Skills Grant covers the cost of program tuition for Industrial Workforce Skills Award programs at Del Mar College.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The TRUE 22 Industrial Skills Grant covers the cost of program tuition for Industrial Workforce Skills Award programs at Del Mar College, as well as approximately $500 in required course tools, textbooks, and software. Students will still be expected to take on a partial financial responsibility for their course supplies.

There is no income/financial requirement for this grant; however, students must commit to fulfilling program requirements, including attending an orientation, checking in monthly with an advisor, and attending a job fair or academic workshop.

Potential applicants cannot be on academic probation from Del Mar College or on Financial Aid Suspension. Students must be 18-years or older to enroll and are not required to have a high school diploma or GED. However, if a student does not have a diploma or GED, they must also take a GED placement test and online GED math course.

Programs funded under this grant include:

• Welding

• HVAC

• Electrical Helper

• Instrumentation Helper

• Millwright

• Building Maintenance

• Automotive

The schedule varies depending on the program, but many courses are offered in the evening. All these courses are stackable, meaning that they can be transferred for academic credit, so that if a student decides to further their studies, they already have completed the first 9 credit hours under the grant! Spaces are extremely limited for some of these programs, so interested students should reach out as soon as possible. Students can reach out to Career Advisor Desiree Valdez for the upcoming Spring 2023 semester; her email address is dvaldez48@delmar.edu.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.