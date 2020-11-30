Jim Hogg ISD offering rapid COVID-19 testing for students, staff after the Thanksgiving holiday

Classes will be starting later than normal to allow students time to go through the testing site set up at the school.

JIM HOGG COUNTY, Texas — Before some South Texas school districts welcome students back for in-person learning, one school district is offering COVID-19 testing.

Jim Hogg County ISD is taking up the Texas Education Agency's offer to help pay for rapid COVID-19 testing for students and staff.

At Jim Hogg County schools, classes will be starting later than normal to allow students time to go through the testing site set up at the school.

