x
Education

Colts or Cougars? New Cullen Place Elementary in Corpus Christi needs a mascot!

Students and their families are encouraged to vote for a mascot. Voting closes April 20!
Credit: Woodlawn Elementary

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new mascot is needed for Corpus Christi's newest elementary school.

Construction is progressing on the new campus and Woodlawn Elementary school students, staff and parents are encouraged to cast a vote for their favorite mascot to represent the new school. 

As construction progresses on the new Cullen Place Elementary School, it is time to choose a mascot. Choices are either the "Cullen Place Colts" and "Cullen Place Cougars."

Voting began on Thursday, April 13 and will run until about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20. 

