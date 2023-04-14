Colts or Cougars? New Cullen Place Elementary in Corpus Christi needs a mascot!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new mascot is needed for Corpus Christi's newest elementary school.
Construction is progressing on the new campus and Woodlawn Elementary school students, staff and parents are encouraged to cast a vote for their favorite mascot to represent the new school.
As construction progresses on the new Cullen Place Elementary School, it is time to choose a mascot. Choices are either the "Cullen Place Colts" and "Cullen Place Cougars."
Voting began on Thursday, April 13 and will run until about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20.
