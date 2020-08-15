Cyberattacks: Experts say to warn your children as online education continues

A cyber attack is when an individual or group of people use technology to hack into the personal information of others.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With lessons being taught right from the screen, some experts are reminding parents to keep an extra eye out for cyberattacks

Local technician expert Quentin Rhoads Herrera said in some cases, credit card numbers, social security and health data are some of the common hacks.

He said parents should talk to their children about cyber attacks, especially from emails that may look legitimate.

"One of the easiest ways people get duped into downloading malware or giving out personal information is through some type of email, social media message, things of that nature convincing them 'Hey, i'm a I'm a trusted source, click here' and they'll get a download," Herrea said.

"If you get an email saying 'Hey, we're from the school, we need your child's information for whatever reason,' go directly to the school, email the school directly. Don't respond to that email, unless you can 100-percent verify it's the school because a lot of the times, these emails are very well crafted."