'My pirates don't dribble, dribble, they score' | Texas elementary school principal drops back-to-school rap for his students

The rap song was set to the popular song on TikTok, "Jiggle Jiggle."

DALLAS — With "back to school" in full swing, a southern Dallas elementary school principal is exercising his vocal chords to get his students ready for the year.

In honor of the first day of school, Principal Tito Salas of John Peeler Elementary School in Oak Cliff put together a rap video titled "Dream in Gold," set to the popular tune on TikTok "Jiggle Jiggle."

Salas starts the video dressed as a pirate (the school's mascot) and shoots a shot at the basketball hoop in the school.

"My pirates don't dribble, dribble, they score," Salas raps in the chorus. "We don't like bronze or silver. We like gold. It makes me wanna think a little. You know! You're champions and I see it. You really have to be it."

Peeler Elementary released the music video on their YouTube page on Aug. 8, which can be viewed here:

"John F. Peeler Elementary School... to all my pirates staff, students... I'm looking forward to another one. Let's make it a great school year," Salas concludes in the song.

Dream in Gold, pirates! Also, "A" for effort, Principal Salas. Bravo! Surely, the kids loved it.