Debating local private tutoring for your child? Here's a list of options in the Coastal Bend.

There's an increase in the demand for tutors across the Coastal Bend as parents are still concerned for the school year.
"Parents are having to embark on a journey that they've never taken before," local private tutor Brenda Cubero said. "They're having to educate their children at home."
- For younger kids, it's best to find a tutor with a learning degree and who specializes in the kid's age group.
- For older kids, parents should try finding someone who has graduated from the course they're studying.
Places offering online learning:
- Frog Learning
- CC Tutors
- Sylvan Learning
- Mathnasium
- Glasscock Student Success Center