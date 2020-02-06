CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The changing landscape of education is resulting in many more ways for people to broaden their skills from home.

Del Mar College is offering many programs throughout the summer. DMC has courses ranging from Landscape Design to American Sign Language.

Dr. Leonard Rivera is the Dean of the College of Continuing Education. He said it's all about making education available to people in any situation and from any background.

"A lot of programs that used to be only lecture or face to face based are now being offered through the beauty of online applications that are available right now," Dr. Rivera said.

You can check out the full course offerings and find out how to apply here.

For help with tuition and applications call (361) 698-1328.

