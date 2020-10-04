CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If this shutdown has shown us anything, it's that there is a lot of work that can be done from home. A new program at Del Mar College prepares you for a certified job that could be a potential work-from-home opportunity.

DMC is offering a 10-week medical receptionist course covering topics like insurance filing, scheduling, online communication etiquette and professionalism.

With the continuing education department says these skills are increasingly vital in our changing world.

"With the technology you have the capability to do this position from literally anywhere, any time of the day, and worldwide,"

The program costs $100 and there may be financial assistance available. If you are interested in this opportunity, call DMC's continuing education department at 361-698-2122.

You must hurry, the next course begins Monday, April 13th.

