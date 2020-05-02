CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In the spring semester, students can use innovative technology and classrooms at Del Mar College's new Academic and Music Building.

Student Mary Flint uses artificial acoustic settings in the new music room to better practice for a future location.

"It replicates what the acoustics would be like in a certain setting in either a practice room like this or a professional studio or an arena," Flint said.

Students can study on steps in front of a window or on the grass in front of the stage of their new amphitheater.

"It is the best part to see the students using the space and enjoying and to see them collaborating and enjoying together," architect Elizabeth Richter said.

According to Richter, they wanted to create a space that provides energy for learning and teaching.

"This building is worth approximately 45 million dollars, and every inch of it is student learning space," said Carol Scott, board of regent at Del Mar College.

Scott's first day to tour the new building was Tuesday, and she is excited to see the students using each part of the new building.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: