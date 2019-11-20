CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An ongoing educational program tailored for minorities at Del Mar College received high praise for its success.

"Part of the goal of this leadership fellows program is to provide the means for more Latinos in the classroom and positions of leadership," said Dr. Kristina Ramirez-Wilson, Dean of Institutional Effectiveness at Del Mar College

The National Community College Leadership Council helps train and prepare individuals for executive and senior levels of leadership. Ramirez-Wilson's purpose is to inspire students to take on leadership roles.

"The great thing about Del Mar is that you see people from all different types of minorities and leadership positions. Hispanic people, African American people, Asian people, any minority people you can think of, I guarantee someone in leadership is from one minority or another," student president Natasha Perez said.

According to Perez, the best part of the leadership program is that it doubles as a good support system.

