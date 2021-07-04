Six week online program at Del Mar College aimed at helping people find work

There are also short-term certification programs, some provided at no cost to the student.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Even though jobs are once again becoming available, finding work during this pandemic has been a major challenge for some. For others, it has been more a matter of finding the right kind of work. That makes the six week online ‘Career Exploration and Planning’ program at Del Mar College a good option on the path to success.

Dr. Leonard Rivera is the DMC Dean of Continuing Education and Off-Campus Programs. He says that the aim with this course is to help find a career that best fits each individual, by discovering their strengths, likes and dislikes.

“The program is really for anyone who is seeking to learn more about other career opportunities that may be available here in the Coastal Bend,” says Rivera. “Based on your career assessment, we will gravitate toward some careers that maybe you didn't think about.”

There are also short-term certification programs, some provided at no cost to the student, thanks to Del Mar’s decision to partner closely with Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend in order to help people prepare for and find jobs.

“If they need training, we have training opportunities available with our partners as well and oftentimes, we can actually pay for that training for them if they qualify,” says Ken Trevino, President and CEO of WSCB.

According to Trevino, the unemployment rate in the Coastal Bend sits at 9.4%, more than double what it was before the COVID-19 outbreak. Still, he says there are signs of progress.

“We are seeing employers hiring across occupations: Healthcare, Hospitality and Leisure, Petrochemical, Energy, Oil and Gas. There is a need for employees out there and we are seeing an uptick, so we are optimistic.”

To learn more about the Career Exploration and Planning class, visit the Del Mar College website https://delmar.edu/continuing-education/index.html. You may also send an email to CE@Delmar.edu or call either (361) 698-2122 or (361) 698-1328.